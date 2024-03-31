Army commanders to discuss readiness, innovation

New Delhi, March 30
Army commanders will assemble in New Delhi on April 1 and 2 for the Army Commanders’ Conference during which intensive brainstorming sessions will be held.
The sessions will be aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability, and investing in training and development programmes to ensure readiness for future challenges. The sessions will address issues concerning the welfare of service personnel and finding ways to enhance the quality of lives of soldiers and their families.
