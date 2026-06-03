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Home / India / Army conveys ‘displeasure’ to Captain a day after proposal at passing-out parade

Army conveys ‘displeasure’ to Captain a day after proposal at passing-out parade

Pilot who proposed to his fiancée in front of an Army helicopter after completing flight training faces objection over use of official event and operational backdrop

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Captain proposed to fiancée beside Army helicopter after graduation ceremony
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A day after an Indian Army pilot, Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, proposed to his fiancé at the passing-out parade, Army authorities in New Delhi have conveyed ‘displeasure’ to the pilot for making a ‘love proposal’ at an official function.

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Related News: Army officer's surprise marriage proposal after passing-out parade

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Army sources confirmed that the young Captain’s Commanding Officer has been informed for further conveying it verbally. 

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“A written note conveying the displeasure has not been given,” sources said, adding that the move was intended to maintain the sanctity of the official function.

There is no bar for an officer proposing to his lady love while wearing a uniform, however, such proposals cannot be made at official functions like a ‘passing-out parade’.

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Moreover, such proposals cannot be made with operational equipment in the background.

Army helicopters could be seen in the pictures and videos of the proposal, which have gone viral over social media.

The pilot made the proposal to his fiancé, Arushi, in front of an Army helicopter, after completing his flight training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The proposal took place on June 2, shortly after the passing-out parade and aviation display, marking the completion of the training program. Having achieved a major professional milestone, Captain Bhardwaj chose the occasion to celebrate something personal as well.

Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the newly commissioned pilot walked onto the tarmac, knelt before Arushi and proposed with an engagement ring.

An Army helicopter parked nearby provided a dramatic backdrop to the occasion.

Videos of the proposal quickly gained traction online, with many viewers praising the unique combination of military achievement and romance.

The footage shows the emotional exchange unfolding amid the celebrations following the graduation ceremony.

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