Army deploys robotic mules, nano drones in earthquake-hit Myanmar

Army deploys robotic mules, nano drones in earthquake-hit Myanmar

Teams are conducting technical evaluation and search-and-rescue operations using modern equipment
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Nano drones are equipped with thermal imaging cameras, allowing rescuers to locate survivors trapped under rubble.
The Indian Army has deployed robotic mules and nano drones in Myanmar to assist in damage assessment and search-and-rescue operations following the earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

The teams are conducting technical evaluation and search-and-rescue operations using modern equipment. The earthquake, measuring 7.7, claimed over 3,600 lives.

Under Operation Brahma, India has sent over 650 metric tonnes of relief materials via seven Indian Air Force aircraft and five naval ships. Additionally, a field hospital set up by India has provided medical aid to more than 1,300 patients.

These rescue tools, like robotic mules and nano drones, have been instrumental in navigating debris and locating survivors in Myanmar’s hardest-hit regions. The robotic mules, known as SAR Robo Mules (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment), are designed to traverse unstable terrain, enabling precise assessments of damaged structures. Meanwhile, nano drones are equipped with thermal imaging cameras, allowing rescuers to locate survivors trapped under rubble.

Videos shared by the Army showcase these machines in action, demonstrating their effectiveness in technical evaluations and rescue operations.

India has also provided food packets, medicines, water purifiers, solar lamps, and tents to affected regions.

An 80-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also conducted search-and-rescue operations before returning home earlier this week.

