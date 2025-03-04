Army, industry meet throws up technological solutions for host of requirements

Solutions for a number of technological requirements projected by the Western Command were found during close interactions between Army officers and representatives from the industry and academia during Mech Tech, a seminar aimed at providing a comprehensive platform for sharing thoughts and latest technological advancement on the ‘Future Landscape of Mechanised Warfare and Infusion of Niche Technology,’ held at Chandimandir on Tuesday.

Out of 49 technology infusion challenges shortlisted and presented to the industry, 21 probable solutions were found which will be taken forward. Besides these, 18 solutions related to the equipment of mechanised forces were also found which will be followed through different channels.

A key component of the seminar was business-to-consumer (B2C) meetings, where industry representatives engaged with relevant Army teams formed with specific agenda for explaining the technical requirements of the Western Command.

Advertisement

During the two-day seminar that concluded today, experts emphasised the need for technology infusion into the Army’s existing mechanised platforms to enhance their combat effectiveness, situational awareness and survivability in the modern battlefield.

Experts deliberated on the need for technological innovations, indigenous defence capabilities and enhanced operational effectiveness to prepare mechanised forces for contemporary conflicts.

Advertisement

The integration of autonomous and unmanned systems into mechanised warfare was another pivotal topic where military analysts discussed the role of unmanned ground vehicles and aerial drones in reconnaissance, logistics support and offensive operations. The use of swarm drone technology, tethered drones and robotic support vehicles is expected to revolutionise the battlefield by reducing reliance on manned platforms while increasing force projection.

A de-novo look was given to amplify the understanding of the critical niche technologies that can significantly enhance mobility, lethality, survivability, situational awareness and communication in the existing mechanised platforms. The importance of indigenisation of spare parts, maintenance practices and retrofitting strategies to sustain the fleet of mechanised platforms was also addressed.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, emphasised the importance of making this newly initiated process of interaction a continuous one, to ensure innovation leading to creation of a responsive eco-system.