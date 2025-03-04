DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Army, industry meet throws up technological solutions for host of requirements

Army, industry meet throws up technological solutions for host of requirements

Experts emphasise the need for technology infusion into the Army’s existing mechanised platforms
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:46 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mech Tech, a seminar on the ‘Future Landscape of Mechanised Warfare and Infusion of Niche Technology,’ is held at Chandimandir on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Solutions for a number of technological requirements projected by the Western Command were found during close interactions between Army officers and representatives from the industry and academia during Mech Tech, a seminar aimed at providing a comprehensive platform for sharing thoughts and latest technological advancement on the ‘Future Landscape of Mechanised Warfare and Infusion of Niche Technology,’ held at Chandimandir on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper