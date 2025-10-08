Army introduces new fitness parameters for all troops and officers

Indian Army has introduced new fitness parameters that makes physical tests mandatory for all ranks from Agniveer to Generals, meaning these shall apply to entire 13-lakh strong force.

Advertisement

Sources confirmed the new framework called the combined physical test (CPT) merges the existing Battle Physical Efficiency Test (BPET) and Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) into a single, comprehensive assessment reflecting the evolving operational requirements of modern warfare.

Advertisement

The test will be conducted twice a year and will be applicable to all personnel up to the age of 60—Lieut General rank officers, they are senior-most after the Army Chief, retire at 60 years.

Advertisement

The Army Chief serves till 62 years of age. As of now, the BPET is conducted till 45 years of age while the PPT is conducted till 50 years of age.

The new rules come into force April 1, 2026, while preparatory work at each of the Army units – which are in hundreds spread across the country – starts from October 15.

Advertisement

The test parameters will vary for each age group. It would be a age-based benchmark for a fair and inclusive assessment but would be rank-neutral and gender-neutral. Parameters of terrain and climate, where the test would be conducted, have been factored in. For units in high altitude areas, that is 9,000-feet plus, parameters have been relaxed.

Among the age-variable tests ask the soldiers to do a 3.2 km run, do a specified number of push ups and sit-ups. The younger soldiers would even need to display ability to do vertical rope climbing.

A new grading system has also been introduced with parameters for completing tests being graded as: super excellent, excellent, good and satisfactory. Test scores will be included in Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), affecting promotions and evaluations.

A ‘unit operational efficiency test’ has been introduced for the first time. This entails, the entire unit doing route marches to foster collective physical endurance, needed in battle and ensure coordination.

Sources said the CPT aims to establish a realistic, inclusive, and standardised testing regime that recognises the diverse environmental conditions and demographics across the force. Despite increasing technological advancements, physical endurance, agility, and mental resilience remain fundamental to combat readiness.

The new frame work has been developed through extensive study of data from previous assessments of physical test. The Army Training Command and the Adjutant Generals Branch have given their inputs which have been benchmarked against ‘Khelo India’ standards and those of foreign armies.