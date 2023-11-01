Army Major sacked for security protocol breach

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

An Army Major has been terminated from service for allegedly breaching security protocol. The Major was posted with the Strategic Forces Command when he was placed under ‘suspension’ last year. President Droupadi Murmu, based on the Army’s recommendation, signed the termination orders.

The Major was part of WhatsApp group called “Patiala Peg”, where unauthorised conversation allegedly took place. Twenty other officers are on the group. These officers are undergoing a probe for separate reasons but connected to ‘Patiala Peg’.

The Strategic Forces Command, which handles India’s nuclear arsenal, had started a probe on its own. The Majors’ mobilephone was seized and analysed as part of a probe where the WhatsApp group was found.

The Major was found guilty of keeping classified information on his phone in violation of the Strategic Forces Command protocol. A Pakistani Intelligence operative was also allegedly in touch with him over social media.

