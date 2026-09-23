Army man returning home on vacation killed in Mizoram road rage

The family of a 29-year-old Army man, who was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group of youths in a road rage case in Mizoram's Kolasib district, on Tuesday demanded justice, saying he was the sole breadwinner supporting his elderly parents.

The victim, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, had returned home on leave and was on his way to his native New Builum village near Kolasib town when he was allegedly assaulted along with his friend John Laltanpuia, a truck driver, on September 20 following an altercation over slow traffic movement caused by bad road.

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The incident occurred on Sunday evening on NH-306 between Bualpui and Thingdawl.

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Zakaria's mother, Lalthazovi, said her son joined the Assam Regiment in 2017 and was posted in Srinagar. She said that Zakaria was the second youngest of five siblings and had been shouldering the responsibility of supporting the family.

His father, VL Duailova, was a former pastor and has already crossed 78, while his mother is 60.

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Due to their advanced age, both parents are no longer able to earn a livelihood.

Zakaria's younger brother Stephen Lalrinngheta works as a daily labourer to support the family, while his elder brothers and a sister have separated from their parents and run their own families.

"Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of our family. He was our everything as we can no longer earn a living since we are old. He had also taken loans to build our house. His death has left us devastated," Lalthazovi told PTI.

According to her, Zakaria and John were travelling in the latter's vehicle, and they had stopped at the house of their friend Lalchawiliana at Bualpui about 18 km from New Builum or Kolasib for tea while travelling to their village on Sunday evening.

After leaving the village, they reportedly encountered a truck coming from the opposite side, which was running on the wrong side of the road due to poor road conditions, she said.

Eyewitnesses said that John confronted the truck driver and asked him to wait. At this moment, around 20 youths belonging to a hockey team from Kawnpui town, located a few kilometres from Bualpui, arrived in a pick-up truck, they said.

The youths, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, were returning home after victory celebrations from a picnic resort near Thingdawl, they said.

While John was confronting the truck, the youths allegedly got down from their vehicle, approached John and Zakaria, pulled out the former of his vehicle and beat him, eyewitnesses said.

Zakaria tried to intervene and pleaded with the youths not to assault, but he too was attacked, they said.

Lalchawiliana, who rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, was allegedly assaulted as well.

Lalthazovi alleged that her son was left by the roadside by the assailants when he was unable to move.

She said that she had spoken to Zakaria over the phone just before the incident and his son told her that they will reach home at around 6:30 pm.

"When he did not arrive in time, we called him again, and he told us that the poor road conditions had delayed them. Shortly afterwards, Lalchawiliana informed us about the incident to our utter shock," Lalthazovi said.

"We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home," she said.

"We appeal to the authorities to ensure that those responsible are identified and given stringent punishment. We want justice for Zakaria," Lalthazovi added.

Eight persons, including two minors and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalrinpuia Varte said that five of the six accused were remanded to judicial custody, while the two teenagers were handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Monday.

Meanwhile, residents of New Builum staged a demonstration in front of Kolasib district jail on Tuesday and demanded justice and that the arrested suspects be shown publicly.

Responding to the demand, police brought the accused before the assembled residents and publicly identified them, according to leaders of the New Builum branch of Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The protesters also called for the perpetrators to be punished in accordance with the law, including capital punishment, they said.