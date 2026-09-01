Army names new Chiefs for Central Command, ARTRAC

The Army on Monday announced two appointments at the level of Army Commander, with new leadership taking charge of the Central Command and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

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Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra has been appointed the next Commander of the Army’s Lucknow-headquartered Central Command, which is responsible for the China frontier in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He will succeed Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, who is set to retire on September 30.

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Meanwhile, Lt Gen SP Singh has been appointed the new commander of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC), which oversees the Army’s training establishments and doctrine-related functions. He succeeds Lt Gen Devinder Sharma, who retired on Monday.

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The 1.2 million-strong Army has six operational commands and one training command. Each is headed by a senior officer designated as an Army Commander.