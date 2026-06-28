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Home / India / Army, Navy contingents to participate in Seychelles' National Day celebrations

Army, Navy contingents to participate in Seychelles' National Day celebrations

Indian Armed Forces contingents have previously represented nation at Bastille Day Parade in France and Victory Day parades in Bangladesh and Russia

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Indian Army and Navy contingents will participate in the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles on Monday.
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Indian Army and Navy contingents will participate in the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles on Monday, commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Seychelles’ Independence.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

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India and Seychelles share longstanding historical ties. Over the years, the relationship has evolved into a strong strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, development, culture and trade.

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The Indian Army contingent comprises 32 personnel from the Assam Regiment and is led by Captain Aryan H Deolekar. An Indian Navy marching contingent, accompanied by a military band, will also take part in the celebrations, reflecting the close and enduring defence partnership between the two countries.

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Participation of Indian Armed Forces contingents in the national celebrations of friendly foreign countries serves as a symbol of mutual trust, military camaraderie and shared commitment towards strengthening bilateral relations. Such engagements reinforce defence cooperation and underscore India’s role as a reliable partner in promoting peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Armed Forces contingents have previously represented the nation at prominent international ceremonial events, including the 237th Bastille Day Parade in France in 2023 and the Victory Day parades in Bangladesh (2021) and Russia (2015 and 2020).

India’s participation in Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee celebrations reaffirms the special partnership between the two countries and highlights the growing depth of bilateral engagement across diverse sectors.

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