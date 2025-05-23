Army officer dies while rescuing jawan

In an extraordinary display of courage and leadership, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Indian Army’s Sikkim Scouts sacrificed his life while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim on Thursday.

The 23-year-old officer, commissioned less than six months ago in December last year, was leading a ‘route opening patrol towards a forward tactical base in Sikkim.

Around 11 am, Agniveer Stephan Subba — member of the patrol — lost footing while crossing a log bridge and was swept away by the powerful mountain stream.

Demonstrating presence of mind and leadership , Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari instinctively leapt into the treacherous waters to save the Agniveer, without a moment’s hesitation. Another soldier Naik Pukar Katel also followed immediately in support. Together, they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer. However, Lt Tiwari was tragically swept away by the forceful current. Despite desperate efforts by his team, the body of the officer was recovered 800 m downstream.

He is survived by his parents and a sister. The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tewari condoled the death.