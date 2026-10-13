Army para-commandos hone high-altitude warfare skills in Ladakh

The Indian Army’s 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade conducted an intensive exercise in the harsh environs of Ladakh to hone its war-fighting skills and validate its capability to undertake high-stakes special missions in the mountains.

Also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade, the Agra-based formation is a highly mobile strategic reserve capable of being air-dropped into hostile territory or undertaking critical military intervention at very short notice.

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“Demonstrating exceptional combat proficiency and operational readiness, the Shatrujeet Brigade successfully conducted an intensive airborne exercise in challenging high-altitude terrain,” the Central Command said on Tuesday.

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The exercise validated the ability of airborne forces to deploy swiftly, integrate seamlessly and undertake mission-oriented operations in demanding environments, according to information shared by the Army.

The air-dropping of paratroopers, vehicles and equipment from fixed-wing aircraft at a high-altitude drop zone, penetrating and neutralising enemy positions, recce and surveillance, patrolling, and counter-offensive manoeuvres formed part of the drill, Army sources said.

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The Shatrujeet Brigade regularly conducts exercises in Ladakh and other locations of strategic significance. It also trains with the airborne and special forces of friendly foreign countries. Elements of the Brigade were deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the 2020 confrontation with China.

High-altitude drills involve pre-acclimatised troops and specialist equipment transported by aircraft such as the C-130 and AN-32 from different staging bases.

Some exercises may incorporate combat free fall and the integration of combat helicopters and mechanised forces. Sub-zero temperatures, inclement weather, rarefied air and rugged terrain add to the challenges of high-altitude operations.

Three regular battalions of the Parachute Regiment form the core of the Brigade on a rotational basis. They are supported by detachments from other arms and services, including Artillery, Signals, Engineers, Air Defence, Ordnance, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, and the Army Medical Corps.

The Brigade’s 60 Parachute Field Hospital has also been in the news recently for its deployment on humanitarian missions to provide medical care to earthquake victims in Panama and Turkey.

Raised in October 1941 during World War II as part of the erstwhile British Indian Army, the Brigade has played a crucial role in all post-Independence wars and major operations, including the 1947-48 Kashmir operations, the 1961 liberation of Goa, the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971, the annexation of Sikkim in 1975, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

One of its most prominent missions was Operation Cactus in 1988, when elements of the Brigade were airlifted from Agra to Malé in the Maldives to counter a coup against the Maldivian government by mercenaries.