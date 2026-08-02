Army, Rajasthan cops bust combat uniform racket

A joint operation by Army intelligence units and the Rajasthan Police has led to the seizure of nearly 1,000 metres of unauthorised Army-pattern combat cloth from shops across Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan, exposing a wider network allegedly supplying counterfeit military-pattern fabric to vendors in the region.

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The action followed the recovery of similar counterfeit combat cloth in Bareilly in June, which was traced back to a manufacturing source in Sriganganagar.

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Acting on this lead, intelligence personnel of the Army carried out a discreet investigation in the city, which pointed to a local firm as a key link in the supply chain, allegedly distributing counterfeit Army-pattern combat fabric to shops in Sriganganagar town as well as Lalgarh Jattan, Suratgarh and other nearby markets.

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An interim investigation report was shared with the Rajasthan Police in mid-July, leading to a coordinated operation on July 30 in which security personnel and police searched multiple shops across the district.

The raids yielded approximately 1,000 metres of unauthorised, new-pattern counterfeit combat cloth.

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Unauthorised possession, sale or use of military-pattern combat cloth is a punishable offence, and such material poses a security risk if it enables impersonation of armed forces personnel.