Army rejects claims of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh

A community organisation in Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has established military camps and other infrastructure deep inside Indian territory in the remote Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri district.

Advertisement

The Army on Monday rejected the claim, stating that the reports were “incorrect and without any basis”.

Advertisement

“We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese PLA and the setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis,” the Army said.

Advertisement

The statement came in response to media reports citing a letter written by the NAH Welfare Society (NWS), a registered organisation based in Taksing, to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri. The organisation alleged that the PLA had occupied several areas traditionally used by local communities and had built roads, bridges and military camps over the past five years.

In the letter, dated June 26 and signed by NWS president Keru Chader, the organisation identified five locations — Oying (2445) in the Asaphila area, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang — as areas allegedly under Chinese occupation.

Advertisement

According to the NWS, these sites were “firmly within Indian territory” before 2020, with some holding religious significance as sacred pilgrimage sites in the Tsari region.

“We are losing our land inch by inch day by day to them. The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA in the Taksing area are very alarming and a matter of grave concern for us,” Chader wrote in the letter.

The Army, however, dismissed the allegations and maintained that the reports of recent Chinese encroachment and the establishment of camps inside Indian territory were unfounded.