Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Army rescues over 900 tourists, locals stranded by snow in Sikkim's Nathula region

Army rescues over 900 tourists, locals stranded by snow in Sikkim's Nathula region

The rescue operation was carried out amid challenging weather conditions

article_Author
PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 04:34 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The army personnel rescued those affected and ensured their safe evacuation from the snow-covered region popular with tourists. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has rescued over 900 tourists and locals who were stranded at Nathula, Baba Mandir and Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim following heavy snow, officials said on Friday.

The rescue operation was carried out amid challenging weather conditions, with heavy snow disrupting movement and leaving a large number of tourists and locals stranded in the high-altitude areas on Thursday, officials said.

The army personnel rescued those affected and ensured their safe evacuation from the snow-covered region popular with tourists, they said.

Nathula is a pass bordering China; Baba Mandir is a shrine that honours Capt Harbhajan Singh, whose spirit, locals believe, continues to protect the international border even after his death while on duty in 1968; and Tsomgo or Chhangu Lake is a high-altitude glacial lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts