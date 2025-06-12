DT
PT
Army teams ready for relief ops in Ahmedabad

Army teams ready for relief ops in Ahmedabad

The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:03 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rescue and relief work underway after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo
Indian Army teams comprising approximately 130 personnel have been deployed to assist civil administration in the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts following the crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad.

The Indian Army’s response includes engineering teams with JCBs for debris clearance, medical teams comprising doctors and paramedics, Quick Action Teams (QATs), fire-fighting assets with fire extinguishers and water bowsers, and provost staff for site management.

The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby.

