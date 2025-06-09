DT
Army to felicitate families of 545 soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil conflict

Each team will carry a letter of gratitude from the Indian Army, a memento, and a list of benefits authorised by the central and state governments
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this photo from PTI archives, Indian Army soldiers are seen during the Kargil War in July 1999. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

The Kargil conflict commemoration this year will feature a new initiative. The Army will send representatives to the homes of each of the 545 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the conflict. This outreach programme, starting this week, aims to felicitate the families of the war heroes at their residences.

Advertisement

The families of the 545 personnel who lost their lives during the Kargil conflict (May-July 1999) are spread across 25 states and two union territories. Army teams will also visit Nepal, as a significant number of troops from the Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiment hail from the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Each team will carry a letter of gratitude from the Indian Army, a memento, and a list of benefits authorised by the central and state governments. The Army will also collect memorabilia of the deceased soldiers to preserve their legacy and display them at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

The felicitation will be uniform for all personnel who died in the conflict, regardless of the gallantry awards they received. The Army also intends to identify any challenges faced by the families of the war heroes.

Advertisement

The commemoration will include a range of activities aimed at engaging local communities, including operational events and re-enactments of the battle. The events will culminate on July 26 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Kargil War Memorial.

