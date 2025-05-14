Army to procure 80 remotely operated vehicles to detect, dispose of explosive objects

Close on the heels of large-scale attacks by Pakistani armed drones and missiles on Indian military and civilian centres during Operation Sindoor, the Army is moving to procure remotely operated vehicles (ROV) for detection and disposal of explosive objects like undetonated warheads and improvised explosive devices.

The Army has projected a requirement of 80 ROVs, which are to be deployed in anti-terrorist operations and can also be used in a war-like situation like that witnessed over the past few days. Besides drones and missiles, artillery shelling and rocket attacks were also experienced along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In one instance, three persons were injured when an armed drone hit their house in Ferozepur, out of whom one later succumbed to injuries. Debris and remnants of missiles and drones fired by Pakistan were also recovered. In one case, a near intact long range air-to-air-missile was found near Hoshiarpur.

According to Defence officials, such ordnance requires careful handling and disposal as they could not only have unexploded warheads, but their propulsion units may also contain elements or chemicals that are hazardous for humans and environment.

“The ROV is intended to be utilised for carrying out Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) and hazardous objects detection, disposal and destruction while prosecuting counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations,” a request for information (RFI) issued by the Ministry of Defence on May 13 states.

“The ROV should be able to operate in confined spaces such as building, bus stand, metro station, railway station, passenger terminals, aircraft and train. It should be able to survey suspected area, detect explosive ordnance, handle various on-board instruments remotely and provide real-time relay of audio and video information to the base station,” the RFI adds.

These would be equipped with day and night cameras and sensors having a 360 degree view for detection and identification, and multi-joint extendable manipulator arms and telescopic booms for handling objects.

The Indian Army already has different types of ROVs and unmanned ground vehicles in service, some of which have been developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the private industry.

These are both tracked and wheeled variants and employed for various tasks such as for combat fire support using integrated weapon systems, reconnaissance, ordnance handling and logistics.