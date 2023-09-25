Indian Army's annual parade at Lucknow in January next

New Delhi, September 24

The Army has decided that its annual parade will be conducted in Lucknow in January 2024.

Lucknow is the headquarters of the Army’s Central Command that has been tasked with, among other areas, strengthening its position along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In January this year, the parade was conducted in Bengaluru, making it the first such Army Day Parade outside the Capital. A decision has been made to rotate the Army Day Parade venue across different cities in India.

After the Bengaluru event, the Army has planned to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets a chance to host the parade. The idea is to conduct the event in selected venues within all commands, on a rotational basis. The last event was conducted in the Southern Command area.

The objective of this landmark decision is to diversify the locations and allow various regions to witness the grandeur of the event, said an official.

The rotation is not just about changing cities but about shifting the spotlight to various commands, each of which plays a unique and critical role in the nation’s defence. This also offers a chance to highlight the distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which our Army operates, the official said. — TNS

