Army’s T-72 tanks to get more powerful engines from Russia

The Soviet-origin T-72 is the mainstay of the Indian tank fleet
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Over the years, the T-72s have been upgraded to meet contemporary operational requirements.
The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract worth USD 248 million with Russia’s Rosoboronexport for the procurement of 1000 HP engines for the Indian Army’s T-72 tanks, boosting their battlefield mobility and offensive capability.

Ministry of Defence officials sign a contract worth USD 248 million with Russia’s Rosoboronexport for the procurement of 1000 HP engines for the Indian Army’s T-72 tanks.
