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Home / India / Around 500 farmers under house arrest to prevent them from joining our protest: Abhijeet Dipke

Around 500 farmers under house arrest to prevent them from joining our protest: Abhijeet Dipke

Several farmer leaders and members of khap panchayats attend the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk in a conversation with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged that around 500 farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had been placed under house arrest to prevent them from joining the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

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Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, Dipke claimed that the action was aimed at restricting their participation in the agitation, which entered its ninth day with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk beginning an indefinite hunger strike.

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"We have information that around 500 farmers have been put under house arrest because they were willing to join us," Dipke told The Tribune.

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Dipke had also made the same allegation in a post on X, claiming that several farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab had been placed under house arrest to stop them from reaching the protest site.

Despite the alleged restrictions, several farmer leaders and members of khap panchayats attended the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Sarv Khap convener Om Prakash Dhankhar also warned of a larger farmer mobilisation from Monday, saying he remained in constant touch with farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait.

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Sources said Tikait and Gurnam Charuni can join the agitation in the coming week. A CJP supporter who had also contributed in the farmers’ protest said, "Tikait has been observing the situation closely and feels the demands are justified. He is also in touch with other farmer unions and, along with Charuni, might join the protest in the next few days."

CJP has been staging a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and paper leaks. The protest gathered fresh momentum on Sunday after Wangchuk joined the agitation.

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