Around 60 per cent women entering judicial services on merit: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said around 60 per cent judicial officers were women who entered the judicial services on the basis of merit and not due to reservation.

Advertisement

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant issued notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Supreme Court Secretary General and others on a petition seeking framing of a uniform and gender-sensitive policy for the allotment of professional chambers/cabins to women advocates in different courts and bar associations across India.

Advertisement

Justice Kant questioned the plea seeking reservation in chamber allotment for women advocates and said that he was personally against the chamber system. Instead, he suggested that there should be a cubicle system and common sitting space where lawyers can work.

Advertisement

Go and face trial: SC dismisses Neha Rathore’s plea to quash FIR over social media posts

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain singer-activist Neha Singh Rathore’s plea challenging an FIR against her over a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked her to face trial.

Advertisement

“It is merely a rejection of quashing. Go and face trial,” a bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari said even as it clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

She had moved the apex court challenging a September 19 order of the Allahabad High Court, which refused to quash the FIR that accused the singer of targeting a particular religious community and threatening the unity of the country.

Palliative care: SC gives Centre three weeks to inform about implementation of 2017 guidelines

The Supreme Court on Monday gave three weeks to the Centre to inform it about the implementation of the 2017 guidelines on palliative care issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The order came from a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath on a petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide palliative care to terminally ill persons as part of the national health programme. It posted the matter for further hearing on November 25.

Palliative care is specialised medical care for people suffering from serious ailments and health conditions of a terminal nature.

Directions needed to ensure strengthening of Mullaperiyar Dam: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said some directions may be needed to ensure the strengthening of the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

A bench led by CJI BR Gavai issued notices to the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governments, and also National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on a PIL filed by NGO Save Kerala Brigade seeking decommissioning of the old dam and construction of a new dam to replace the existing one.

Built in 1895 across the Periyar river in Kerala’s Idukki district, Mullaperiyar dam is operated by Tamil Nadu under a lease agreement.