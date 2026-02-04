‘Arre baba…’: Ajit Pawar’s last call to cousin 6 minutes before plane crashed in Baramati

A phone call made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar just six minutes before his aircraft crashed at Baramati airport on January 28, 2026, has now come to light, adding a poignant note to the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

Ajit Pawar had spoken to his cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Shrijit Pawar shortly before the aircraft went down. Shrijit Pawar played an excerpt of the recorded conversation at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the call was made in response to a message he had sent regarding local election-related issues.

According to Shrijit Pawar, he had messaged Ajit Pawar suggesting representation for the Mali community in district council elections. Ajit Pawar, who was travelling at the time, called him directly from the aircraft to clarify the issue.

“He told me that we are taking all communities along with us. I wanted the world to know that till his last breath, he worked for everyone, across caste and religion. ‘We must move forward taking everyone together’ was his last message and his last voice,” Shrijit Pawar said.

He added that Ajit Pawar was known for personally responding to messages and calls. “Whenever I had a problem, I would message him and he would call me back. Even that day, while he was inside the aircraft, he called me,” he said.

An excerpt of the conversation was also shared. Ajit Pawar can be heard saying, “We do not do things without information. We take all castes and communities along with us.”

In response, Shrijit Pawar said, “Ajit dada, I only shared what I felt with you.”

Ajit Pawar replied, “I agree, you are right. But I have already given a district council ticket to the Mali community. That seat falls under OBC reservation. Other parties have fielded different candidates. We have done our part.”

Shrijit Pawar then said, “Dada, you take the final decision you think is right.”

Addressing questions over why the recording appeared incomplete, Shrijit Pawar explained that Ajit Pawar had begun speaking directly on the issue without formal greetings as he had already read the message and recognised the caller’s number.

Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati for campaigning in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Baramati airport at 8.45 am. According to officials, the pilot aborted the first landing attempt, circled the area, and during the second attempt, the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed in an open area near the airstrip.

Ajit Pawar and five others were killed on the spot. Authorities have said a detailed probe is under way to determine whether the crash was accidental or the result of sabotage.