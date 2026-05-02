Arrest can’t be a political weapon: Congress hails SC relief to Khera
Welcoming the Supreme Court’s prompt intervention, Singhvi said the verdict carries a broader lesson, that faith in the law ultimately shields citizens from excess, and that “be you ever so high, the law is above you”.
Congress leaders and MPs Rajya Sabha Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC Office, in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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