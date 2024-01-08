Arrest TMC strongma, West Bengal Governor tells police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

West Bengal’s ruling TMC entered into a war of words with Governor CV Ananda Bose after he expressed apprehensions that party leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials last week, may have “crossed the border”.

“On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon’ble Governor instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance,” added the statement issued by Raj Bhavan late on Saturday night.

The statement from the Governor’s House also claimed it had received a complaint alleging Sheikh might have “crossed the border” and have “liaison with the terrorists” which should, be “enquired into immediately”.

“We don’t know the basis of his remarks. According to the Constitution, the Governor works in consultation with the state government. He is not here to run a parallel government,” countered TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Both the Enforcement Directorate and family of the TMC leader filed police complaints against each other on Saturday.

