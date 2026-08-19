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Home / India / Arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

Arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

Nadia court cites repeated non-compliance with appearance orders; seeks warrant execution report by August 28

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PTI
Kalyani (WB), Updated At : 05:20 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra addresses a press conference. PTI file
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A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for non-compliance with its order for her appearance in an alleged hate speech case.

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The Krishnagar court also directed that an execution report of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted before it on August 28.

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A case was filed against Moitra alleging that she insulted women and made hate speech, for which pre-cognisance summons were issued to her by the court.

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Noting that she had failed to appear despite repeated summonses, the 3rd judicial magistrate at the Krishnanagar Court ordered that an arrest warrant be issued against Moitra immediately.

The judge had on Tuesday directed the TMC MP to appear before the court the next day, but noted that she was not present.

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“The series of disobedience of the order of this court .... goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her,” the court said.

The judge noted in his order that the lawyer representing Moitra said she will not appear before the court at any point of time, holding that she has “no respect for the court of law”.

The lawyer for the MP expressed apprehension to the court that she might be heckled outside the court premises if she appeared.

A top official of Krishnanagar police district said the complaint case was under sections 79 (insulting modesty of woman), section 196 (promoting enmity between groups) 299 (outraging religious feelings, 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (hate speech) was filed against her.

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