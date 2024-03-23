Arrested because of his misdeeds: Hazare

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Commenting on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, social activist Anna Hazare said that he was upset that the AAP chief was making liquor policies.

“I am very upset that Kejriwal, who used to raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. But what will he do? Nothing works in front of power. His arrest is because of his own deeds. Everything will happen as per law. The courts and the government will decide what is good and what is not,” he said.

Didn’t heed advice When Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined me in the anti-corruption movement, I advised them to always put nation first but they didn’t pay heed to the advice. —Anna Hazare, Activist

Hazare said that when Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined him in the movement, he advised them to always put nation first but they didn’t pay heed to the advice.

“I have written letters to Kejriwal on this issue,” Hazare added. Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare worked together when they were part of the anti-corruption movement from 2010 to 2013.

