Arrested TMC MLA Dilip Mondal says 39 FIRs filed against him, seeks early hearing from Calcutta HC

Arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal on Monday claimed before the Calcutta High Court that 39 FIRs have been filed against him on various counts so far.

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The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mondal, on May 27 from a hotel in Puri following non-bailable FIRs drawn against him for allegedly threatening political opponents and BJP workers during a public meeting in his constituency, Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district.

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Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, before whom the matter was mentioned, said Mondal’s prayer for early hearing will be taken up on Friday.

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Claiming that they had moved the high court challenging four FIRs, Mondal’s counsel Kishore Dutta stated before Justice Bhattacharyya that, to their knowledge, 39 FIRs have been filed against the MLA till date.

Stating that an application seeking an early hearing of his petition has been filed, Dutta prayed that this application be taken up at any date convenient to the court.

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The four-time TMC MLA is currently in judicial remand on orders of the trial court.