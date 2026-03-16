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Home / India / Arunachal government transfers 27 senior police officers in major reshuffle

Arunachal government transfers 27 senior police officers in major reshuffle

New SPs appointed in key districts including Tirap, Tawang and East Kameng

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PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 11:52 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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The Arunachal Pradesh government has transferred and posted 27 senior police officers, including several from the IPS and state police service (APPS) cadre.

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The transfers were ordered by the governor following a Police Establishment Board (PEB) meeting held recently, according to an official notification issued by the state Home Department.

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Senior IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal has been appointed as IGP (Security/Crime), while Joy Tirkey has been assigned the charge of DIG HQ (Additional). Mangesh, an IPS officer from Delhi, will take over as DIG (TCL).

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The reshuffle also saw new superintendents of police (SPs) taking charge in key districts. Akshat Kausal has been appointed as the new Tirap SP, replacing Aditya Singh, who has been moved as Longding SP. Shivendu Bhushan, who was SP (Crime), will take charge as the East Kameng SP.

Among other significant postings, Sandhya Swamy has been appointed as SP Kra Daadi, while Pankaj Kumar takes over as SP Dibang Valley. Swati Singh has been posted as SP Pakke Kesang, and Tasi Darang will assume charge as SP Tawang. D W Thungon, previously SP Tawang, has been transferred as SP West Kameng.

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Achin Garg has been posted as SP Crime, and Anjitha Chepyala will take charge as SP SIT/Cyber Crime. Dekio Gumja has been appointed as SP of the Special Task Force (STF), and Sepraj Perme will be the new SP for SDRF/Home Guards/Civil Defence.

Several officers have also been appointed as commanding officers (CO) of various Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBn) and the Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn) across the state.

According to the notification, the reshuffle has been done to streamline police administration and bolster the law and order machinery in the northeastern state.

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