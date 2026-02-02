DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Arunachal's Kabak Yano summits South America's highest peak Aconcagua

Arunachal's Kabak Yano summits South America's highest peak Aconcagua

An Everester, Yano summited Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus on August 16, 2025

article_Author
PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 06:03 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Mountaineer Kabak Yano from Arunachal Pradesh has successfully scaled Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition.

Advertisement

She reached the summit of the 22,831-foot peak in Argentina on Sunday, marking another major milestone in her quest to conquer the highest mountains on all seven continents, officials at the state sports department informed on Monday.

Advertisement

Congratulating her, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik said Yano's feat reflects extraordinary courage, discipline and perseverance, and described her journey as both a personal triumph and a powerful inspiration for the youth of the state.

Advertisement

In a statement, the governor expressed confidence that her success would motivate young people across the state to take up sports and adventure activities with renewed enthusiasm. He also reiterated the state's commitment to encouraging youth participation in games, sports and adventure disciplines.

Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano's 7-Summit expedition from Lok Bhavan here on July 28 last year in the presence of state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini.

Advertisement

An Everester from Arunachal Pradesh, Yano has already summited Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus on August 16, 2025.

The prestigious 7-Summit challenge involves climbing the highest peaks of all continents, Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania), a rare feat achieved by only a select few mountaineers worldwide.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts