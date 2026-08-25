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Home / India / Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to compare Punjab, Gujarat schools; alleges AAP targeted with AI videos

Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to compare Punjab, Gujarat schools; alleges AAP targeted with AI videos

Former Delhi CM alleges that BJP governments, instead of improving their own schools, have been defaming schools in Punjab

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:59 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo
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Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday threw an “open challenge” to the BJP to compare 1,000 schools of Punjab and Gujarat.

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Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP is using “doctored, AI videos” to defame Punjab government schools.

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“I challenge the BJP: You have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years, and we have been in power in Punjab for four and a half years. I will give you a list of 1,000 schools in Punjab, and you give us a list of 1,000 schools in Gujarat. Let us inspect these schools together and see which ones are better,” Kejriwal said in a video message.  He also proposed the press cover the exercise.

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The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP governments, instead of improving their own schools, have been defaming the schools in Punjab.

“Within just four and a half years, we have made the schools of Punjab so good. There are around 19,700 schools in Punjab, of which only 500 schools remain. We have made the remaining 19,200 schools very good. Work is in progress in those 500 schools as well, and they too will be fixed within the next one-and-a-half to two years,” Kejriwal said.

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He said that in 2022, when the AAP came to power in Punjab, the state was at 28th position, but there has been a turnaround now.

“We did not improve schools alone; the people of Punjab improved Punjab’s schools. The teachers of Punjab improved them, the principals of Punjab improved them, the parents and children—all of them together improved them,” Kejriwal said.

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