Join Whatsapp Channel

Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin', 'key conspirator' in excise 'scam', ED tells Delhi High Court

New Delhi, April 2

The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam" and there were "reasons to believe" on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money-laundering.

Opposing the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest by the agency in the money-laundering case linked to the "scam", the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the political party, which was the "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of the crime, has committed the offence through Kejriwal.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam in collusion with Ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons. Arvind Kejriwal was directly involved in the formulation of the excise policy, 2021-22.

"This policy was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair,  Manish Sisodia and member representatives of the South Group," said the response.

The AAP has committed the offence of money-laundering through Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by Section 70, PMLA 2002, it said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal was and is not only the brain behind the AAP but also controls its major activities, he was also one of the founding members and was also involved in the decision-making of the policy as evident from the statements of the witnesses," it added.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday. 

