New Delhi, March 19
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been asked to appear before the agency on March 21, is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.
He has moved the court against the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED asking him to appear before it for questioning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summonses, calling them illegal.
The case pertains to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.
Following a recommendation by Lt Governor VK Saxena, the CBI registered an FIR over alleged corruption which subsequently resulted in the money-laundering probe.
The agencies have claimed that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case
The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been aske...
Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG
The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced...
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers
BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...
Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat
With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...
Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma
The high court upholds the conviction and life sentence impo...