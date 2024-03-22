Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, violating section 144.

“I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in false cases, and now those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn’t the murder of democracy, then what is?” Atishi posted on X.

At ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded the release of their leaders.

Bharadwaj posted a video on X from Alipur Police Station of him and several other AAP workers singing ‘mera rang de basanti chola’.

He had earlier told reporters that Arvind Kejriwal’s family was placed under house arrest.

“We were going towards ITO for peaceful protest when all the workers and leaders of AAP were detained by the police,” Bharadwaj had said.

Police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg—where the headquarters of both the parties are located—and blocked it for traffic.

They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that ITO is a busy junction and is not a designated site for protest.

“ITO or DDU Marg is not a designated site for protest. Massive traffic issues can arise due to such kind of situations. There are several vital installations and important offices are located here. Protesters were removed from the site to maintain law and order situation and proper traffic flow,” said the DCP.

Police have also detained Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Police sources said that they have removed and detained more than 50 protesters who were protesting near ITO.

The AAP’s protest and the police response to it led to a massive traffic jam near the ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg during the morning rush hours. The roads leading to the ED office was also shut.

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, “In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly.”

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

“We demand immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the party. They (probe agencies) have not given any proof in court against Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls shows that the government is scared of the CM,” said Shakuntala Pandey, a protestor.

15:15 22 Mar Bhagwant Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal residence to meet his family Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal this afternoon. "Mann will be meeting the family members," a party functionary said. #WATCH | Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...BJP indulges in the maximum hate speech in the country... They have stopped the funds of the National Health Mission for AAP's Mohalla clinics... How dare they stop Punjab's tableau and celebrate Republic Day with Punjab's… pic.twitter.com/CH6paDbnr4 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024 15:11 22 Mar Kurukshetra: Sushil Gupta injured in protest AAP state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate Sushil Gupta, and state vice president suffered injuries during protest. Some protestors have been detained. 14:40 22 Mar Water cannons fired at the protestors in Punjab In Punjab, AAP protestors led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema have been stopped by Chandigarh Police from marching ahead at Mohali border near Burail. Water cannons fired at the protestors. Police starts detaining AAP leaders. Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar detained. 11:39 22 Mar Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area. The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government. The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic. #WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi



Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024 10:17 22 Mar Kejriwal family under 'house arrest': AAP leader Gopal Rai AAP leader Gopal Rai says he is not being allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family, adding that the family has been placed under 'house arrest'. Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai 10:15 22 Mar AAP worried about Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has Z+ security cover, in ED custody. Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls. "ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal," she charged. "They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added. 09:31 22 Mar What legal experts say Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak 09:30 22 Mar ED to produce Kejriwal before court Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here by the ED on Friday for obtaining his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said. A team of doctors and medics were seen entering the ED office in central Delhi in the morning where Kejriwal has been housed after the arrest. The hospital staff is understood to have been called by the ED for conducting a basic medical checkup of the politician before he is taken to the court. The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued "non-cooperation" in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency. 08:53 22 Mar Rahul Gandhi to meet Kejriwal's family Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family to offer further legal assistance, said source. 08:40 22 Mar Security beefed up near BJP headquarters Delhi Police on Friday morning beefed up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area. The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers. Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed. AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest. 08:38 22 Mar In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests against Arvind Kejriwal's arrests today. Party has asked its supporters to reach Amb Sahib Gurdwara by 12 noon, to start the protests. Amb Sahib Gurdwara is in Mohali. Chief Spokesperson of AAP, Punjab, Malvinder Singh Kang, said that volunteers have already started reaching Mohali for the protests. The protest will be led by the state unit's working president, Budh Ram. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leaving for Delhi to participate in protest there.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

