 Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
LIVE BLOG

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had given nationwide call for protest against BJP

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Security beefed up near BJP headquarters as AAP workers to hit roads against Kejriwal's arrest. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan



PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, violating section 144.

“I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in false cases, and now those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn’t the murder of democracy, then what is?” Atishi posted on X.

At ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded the release of their leaders.

Bharadwaj posted a video on X from Alipur Police Station of him and several other AAP workers singing ‘mera rang de basanti chola’.

He had earlier told reporters that Arvind Kejriwal’s family was placed under house arrest.

“We were going towards ITO for peaceful protest when all the workers and leaders of AAP were detained by the police,” Bharadwaj had said.

Police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg—where the headquarters of both the parties are located—and blocked it for traffic.

They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that ITO is a busy junction and is not a designated site for protest.

“ITO or DDU Marg is not a designated site for protest. Massive traffic issues can arise due to such kind of situations. There are several vital installations and important offices are located here. Protesters were removed from the site to maintain law and order situation and proper traffic flow,” said the DCP.

Police have also detained Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Police sources said that they have removed and detained more than 50 protesters who were protesting near ITO.

The AAP’s protest and the police response to it led to a massive traffic jam near the ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg during the morning rush hours. The roads leading to the ED office was also shut.

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, “In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly.”             

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

“We demand immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the party. They (probe agencies) have not given any proof in court against Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls shows that the government is scared of the CM,” said Shakuntala Pandey, a protestor.

15:15 22 Mar
Bhagwant Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal residence to meet his family   

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal this afternoon. 

"Mann will be meeting the family members," a party functionary said.
15:11 22 Mar
Kurukshetra: Sushil Gupta injured in protest

AAP state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate Sushil Gupta, and state vice president suffered injuries during protest. Some protestors have been detained.
14:40 22 Mar
Water cannons fired at the protestors in Punjab

In Punjab, AAP protestors led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema have been stopped by Chandigarh Police from marching ahead at Mohali border near Burail.  Water cannons fired at the protestors.

Police starts detaining AAP leaders. Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar detained.
11:39 22 Mar
Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government. 

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located --  and blocked it for traffic.

 
10:17 22 Mar
Kejriwal family under 'house arrest': AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai says he is not being allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family, adding that the family has been placed under 'house arrest'.

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

 
10:15 22 Mar
AAP worried about Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has Z+ security cover, in ED custody.

Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls.

"ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal," she charged.

"They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added.

 
09:31 22 Mar
What legal experts say

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak
09:30 22 Mar
ED to produce Kejriwal before court   

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here by the ED on Friday for obtaining his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said.

A team of doctors and medics were seen entering the ED office in central Delhi in the morning where Kejriwal has been housed after the arrest.

The hospital staff is understood to have been called by the ED for conducting a basic medical checkup of the politician before he is taken to the court.

The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued "non-cooperation" in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency.

 
08:53 22 Mar
Rahul Gandhi to meet Kejriwal's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.  

Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family to offer further legal assistance, said source.

 
08:40 22 Mar
Security beefed up near BJP headquarters

Delhi Police on Friday morning beefed up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers.

Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed.

AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest.

 
08:38 22 Mar
In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrests today. Party has asked its supporters to reach Amb Sahib Gurdwara by 12 noon, to start the protests. Amb Sahib Gurdwara is in Mohali.  Chief Spokesperson of AAP, Punjab, Malvinder Singh Kang, said that volunteers have already started reaching Mohali for the protests. The protest will be led by the state unit’s working president, Budh Ram. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leaving for Delhi to participate in protest there.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

2
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

4
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

7
India

Provided all details of electoral bonds to Election Commission, SBI tells Supreme Court

8
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

9
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

10
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

INDIA VOTES 2024: Young Delhi to play crucial role in deciding candidates’ future

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands