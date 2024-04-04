Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

New Delhi, April 4
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare for cases pending against him in several parts of the country.
Kejriwal moved the application claiming that two meetings every week with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, were not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation.
The AAP leader urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week.
The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.
The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Highly shameful’ even if only 1 per cent of Sandeshkhali allegations true: Calcutta High Court raps Bengal Government
Around 100 affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault, ...
CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA
The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...
Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked
The matter comes to light after the victim's father approach...
Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garcha, stating that his homecoming w...
6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh
Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday