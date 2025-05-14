India on Wednesday blocked the official X account handle of Turkish broadcaster TRT World.

Users attempting to access the account are met with the message: “Account withheld. @trtworld has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

The move comes amid growing public calls in India to boycott Turkish products and avoid the country as a travel destination.

Earlier, India blocked the X account handles of China’s state-run Global Times and Xinhua News Agency, following Beijing’s renewed attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both China and Turkey had voiced support for Pakistan during the recent escalation between India and its western neighbour.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, which, according to the government, targeted nine terror hubs inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was carried out in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s popular tourist town of Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead.