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Home / India / As CJP protests intensify in Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan meets Amit Shah

As CJP protests intensify in Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan meets Amit Shah

Education Minister has been in talks with Home Minister for over two hours; sources say discussions underway on handling the stir

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Aditi Tandon
Animesh Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:59 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali and supporters during their Parliament march against the Central Government, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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As protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified in the national capital, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for over two hours.

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Pradhan was seen in the Lok Sabha in the morning and, after the first adjournment of the House, went into a meeting with Shah at the Home Minister's Parliament House office.

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Sources said discussions were underway on ways to address the ongoing protests.

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Health Minister JP Nadda, who met CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier in the day, is also learnt to have conveyed the demands of the movement to Shah.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk has made public a list of conditions for ending his fast. A section of leaders said Pradhan may be asked to meet Wangchuk at the hospital, though there is no official word on the matter yet.

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All eyes are now on the meeting between Shah and Pradhan, which is still underway.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and seeking reforms in the examination system.

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