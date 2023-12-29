As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

ANI

New Delhi, December 29

As dense fog grips the national capital leading to low visibility, at least 11 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Friday.

"Trains arriving late in Delhi area are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express," Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways, said.

The satellite image taken at 2.30 pm on Thursday showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, the IMD warned of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next four days.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD predicted dense fog for the next two days. The UP State Road Transport Corporation issued guidelines for fog and restricted bus operations in low visibility conditions.

The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity."

