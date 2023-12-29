New Delhi, December 29
As dense fog grips the national capital leading to low visibility, at least 11 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Friday.
"Trains arriving late in Delhi area are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express," Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways, said.
The satellite image taken at 2.30 pm on Thursday showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.
In a post on X, the IMD warned of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next four days.
In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD predicted dense fog for the next two days. The UP State Road Transport Corporation issued guidelines for fog and restricted bus operations in low visibility conditions.
The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity."
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...