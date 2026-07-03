As India pushes for AI leadership, Illinois Tech opens its doors in Mumbai 

Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), Chicago’s tech-focused university, will operate its Mumbai campus from September. It became the first US university to be approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish an independent degree-granting campus in India.

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As India is rapidly pushing to emerge as a global hub for innovation and research, AI-driven transformation and industry-integrated learning have become more important than ever. The Mumbai campus of the institute will offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in high-demand fields such as computer science, engineering, and business.

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Speaking with The Tribune, Elizabeth Hudson, Provost, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Chief Academic Officer, Illinois Institute of Technology, says that every course at the Mumbai campus of the institute will follow the same learning outcomes and assessment standards as its Chicago campus.

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“Faculty recruitment is led by our Deans and Academic Heads, bringing together Illinois Tech faculty, internationally experienced academics and eminent Indian scholars. We currently have three to four faculty members seconded from Chicago and expect around 30–35% of our faculty to come from the U.S. All faculty undergo extensive onboarding and professional development, while a Vice Provost based in Mumbai oversees academic quality and close collaboration between the two campuses," she says.

Despite the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, India still lags in attracting international students.

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Offering her insight on whether foreign institutes' campuses in India will address the gap, Hudson says international branch campuses can certainly have a part to play in improving the status of India as a global education hub. She opines that in addition to giving Indians an option for more choices in education, the campuses will introduce global connections and international exposure without losing their link to the immediate environment.

“Not only Indian students, but overseas students, along with members of the Indian diaspora, are becoming interested in such programmes. In due time, foreign universities could become a part of the process of globalizing the education industry. We’ve received a lot of interest from students in the Middle East from countries like UAE, Oman and Qatar,” she said.

India ranks 13th globally in AI-economy readiness as per the QS report. The US tops the chart. Hudson believes that the future is not limited to teaching students how to build AI systems but to preparing them to lead in a world transformed by AI.

“That means combining technical expertise with communication, ethics, public policy, leadership and problem-solving so graduates understand both how AI works and how it should be applied responsibly. In addition to our experience and track record in both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in AI, we have a wealth of knowledge at Illinois Tech with interdisciplinary education that incorporates technical skills along with communication, ethics, leadership, policy, and problem solving,” she adds.

With the cost of international education under increasing scrutiny, students and families are placing greater emphasis on return on investment. Hudson says students and parents should look beyond the upfront cost of a degree and consider its long-term impact.

“Students at Illinois Tech Mumbai will become part of the university’s global community, with access to international faculty, alumni and industry networks. They will also benefit from the same academically rigorous, experiential and research and industry-aligned education that defines Illinois Tech in Chicago. Beyond the classroom, students will gain practical experience through experiential learning, local and global industry partnerships, capstone projects and internships, helping them build the skills and professional networks needed for successful careers in India and around the world,” she says.