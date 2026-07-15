As India’s TFR falls below replacement rate, SC questions rationale behind 2-child policy

As India’s total fertility rate (TFR) fell below the replacement rate of 2.11, the Supreme Court has questioned the rationale behind two-child policy, terming it a “useless policy”.

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"To perpetuate this policy to reduce population in the present demographic situation is completely unconstitutional," a Bench led by Justice PS Narasimha said as it described the two-child norm for contesting panchayat elections in Maharashtra as "useless".

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"What kind of useless policy is this? Javed versus State of Haryana (verdict) needs reconsideration. The country has changed," Justice Narasimha noted while hearing a petition filed by one Mangala Bhimrao Ingle challenging the two-child norm for contesting panchayat elections in Maharashtra.

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Ingle was disqualified from the post of sarpanch after authorities found that she had a third child. In August 2025, the Bombay High Court upheld her disqualification under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act.

In Javed versus State of Haryana, the Supreme Court had in 2003 upheld the constitutional validity of a Haryana law disqualifying candidates with more than two living children from contesting panchayat elections or holding positions in panchayats.

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However, the top court pointed out that India's TFR has fallen to 1.9 and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala it was even lower (1.3) than those of some Scandinavian countries.

"In your generation or my generation, it’s a rarity to have three children. It’s only one. This policy has lost its effect. It should immediately be withdrawn. Rival candidates use it as a weapon. We are concerned about this policy," the Bench told Maharashtra Government counsel Rukmini Bobde.

As Bobde said fertility rates had primarily declined in urban areas, the Bench asked her to examine the issue to get a clearer picture. Asking her to find out if similar two-child disqualification provisions existed in other states, the Bench posted the matter for July 28.

While some states enforced disqualifications based on the two-child norm, others were introducing incentives to encourage population growth, the Bench noted.