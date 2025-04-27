With speculations about rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray gathering steam, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have said that though it is a promising prospect, personal ties and organisational synergy are hurdles that need to be overcome.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked a buzz about a possible reconciliation, with statements indicating they could ignore “trivial issues” and join hands nearly two decades after they parted ways.

While MNS chief Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos is not difficult, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against the state's interests were not entertained.

The Sena (UBT) on Saturday put up a cryptic post on its social media handles, saying, “Time has come to unite for the sake of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shivsainiks are ready for the protection of Marathi asmita (pride).”

The cousins are currently abroad. Raj is expected to return in the last week of April, and Uddhav in the first week of May.

The reunion buzz has also come at a time when both parties have reached a nadir with regard to their electoral performance and are going through their toughest political phase.

The Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Leaders of both parties have, however, said that though Uddhav's response to Raj's call may have sparked speculation, it is easier said than done.

A Sena (UBT) leader said both cousins are of different temperaments.

The past baggage over more than two decades has resulted in mistrust towards each other — Raj had quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 and blamed Uddhav for it. He has made it clear several times that he could work under no one but Bal Thackeray.

Last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said family relations are not severed because of politics.

But personal ties are not just restricted to two individuals — it is also about their immediate families, especially the sons of both the cousins — Aaditya (Uddhav) and Amit (Raj) — who are being groomed to helm the organisation eventually.

This will be different, unlike the alliance between the undivided Shiv Sena, Congress and the undivided NCP in 2019, said Prakash Akolkar, the author of “Jai Maharashtra”, a book on the history of Shiv Sena.

“The fight between Uddhav and Raj is personal and a family feud, where both brothers are vying for the family assets. The assets are not always monetary. Here, the asset is Bal Thackeray's legacy,” Akolkar said.

He said Bal Thackeray's wife Meena was the family's matriarch and played a critical role in the party behind the scenes.

“Now, the spouses (of Uddhav and Raj) are matriarchs of their parties and will play a similar role if there is any possibility of reconciliation,” Akolkar added.

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane had last week questioned if Uddhav Thackeray had consulted his wife Rashmi before responding to Raj's statement that triggered speculation of an alliance.

A Sena (UBT) leader acknowledged that coming together of the two parties is more difficult than it appears.

The prospect of the two cousins coming together has enthused supporters of both parties, but it might not be the case with a section of cadres and party leaders.

“When we discuss seat-sharing agreements in Mumbai, how will the seats be divided? How will the winnable and non-winnable seats be divided? What about areas like Dadar and Worli, where both parties have a strong base? What about other cities where Sena (UBT) and MNS have their strength,” an MNS leader said.

He also raised the question of ideologies.

While Raj is fashioning himself into a Marathi-Hindutva leader, Uddhav has focused on making the party more inclusive, especially warming up to the Muslim community.

“If Uddhav has asked us to sever ties with the BJP, will he do the same with the Congress?” asked the MNS leader.

Last week, MNS spokesperson and party's Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande asked if Uddhav would apologise to 17,000 MNS activists who were slapped with police cases for protesting against loudspeakers outside mosques when he was the chief minister.