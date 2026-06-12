As villages begin to resemble cities, Census 2027 may trigger rethink on urban definition

India's next urban transition may not be taking place within its cities alone.

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As Census 2027 gets under way and urbanisation gathers pace across the country, policymakers are increasingly confronting a question that goes beyond population numbers: What should be called as "urban" in a rapidly changing India?

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A senior Union Urban Affairs Ministry official indicated that the upcoming Census exercise could reopen discussions on how urban settlements are defined.

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"These are the times when there are chances when the government would want to change the definition of what is urban because the time has changed and demography has changed," the official said.

The debate comes as economic activity, mobility and infrastructure needs increasingly extend beyond municipal boundaries. Settlements on the outskirts of major cities, along industrial corridors and around emerging economic hubs are witnessing changes once associated primarily with urban centres.

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Residents in these areas often work in manufacturing, services and logistics, commute daily to nearby cities and depend on public transport, housing, sanitation and digital connectivity similar to that found in towns and cities. Yet many of these settlements continue to be governed as rural areas.

India's Census currently classifies urban areas as either statutory towns governed by urban local bodies or census towns that meet prescribed criteria related to population, density and non-agricultural employment. These categories have long guided urban planning and governance.

However, planners increasingly point to the emergence of settlements that function like urban centres but fall outside traditional administrative definitions.

The issue has implications far beyond classification. Whether an area is designated rural or urban influences infrastructure funding, planning priorities, governance structures, service delivery and fiscal allocations. Urban local bodies generally possess greater planning powers and resources than rural institutions, making classification a significant factor in how rapidly growing settlements are managed.

The challenge has become more visible as development spreads across wider regions rather than remaining concentrated within city limits. Employment patterns have diversified, mobility has improved and economic linkages increasingly connect villages, towns and cities into larger networks.

In many parts of the country, settlements that were once predominantly rural have become closely integrated with urban economies even as their administrative status remains unchanged.

The trend mirrors developments across the world, where urban growth is increasingly occurring outside traditional city centres. Metropolitan regions, growth corridors and peri-urban belts are emerging as major engines of economic activity, prompting planners to explore ways of measuring urbanisation that go beyond municipal boundaries.

For policymakers, the challenge is no longer limited to managing the growth of cities. It is increasingly about understanding a changing geography in which the characteristics of urban life extend far beyond city limits.

As India's economy expands and patterns of settlement evolve, the debate over what constitutes an urban area may become one of the most important questions shaping the country's development trajectory in the years ahead.