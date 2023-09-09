 As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy : The Tribune India

Police personnel scrambled and reached to the spot to find a photographer using drone to capture to best effect a birthday party

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 9

A drone over central Delhi while world leaders arrived for the G20 Summit!

Police personnel scrambled and reached the spot – only to find that a photographer was using one to capture to best effect a birthday party.

The drama unfolded on Friday evening, when the city went into virtual lockdown ahead of the summit.

A control room detected that a drone was being flown in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar area. It alerted the police and a team was rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

After reaching the spot, one Vineet had organised a party for the first birthday of his nephew on the terrace of his house. He had arranged a drone to cover the celebration, the officer said.

An inquiry found that the drone belonged to one Harmanjeet Singh (29), a resident of Shadi Khampur, and was being flown by him during the party, the police said.

Police checked the video clips recorded by the drone camera and seized the device, they added.

A case has been registered against Harmanjeet Singh at Patel Nagar police station for violation of the prohibition on the use of drones and other flying objects.

He has been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

The Delhi Police had prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in Delhi from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons.

The national capital, especially the New Delhi district, has been put under a security blanket as heads of state from across the world have arrived in the city to attend the two-day G20 Summit.

The Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, mounted police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

#G20

