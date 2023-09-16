Asaram approaches Rajasthan High Court for parole

PTI

Jodhpur, September 16

Asaram has moved the Rajasthan High Court for parole after his plea for relief was earlier rejected, his counsel said on Saturday.

Allowing his application, the high court on Friday issued a notice to the state government seeking a reply in two weeks.

Asaram, a self-styled godman, has been serving a life sentence following his conviction on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a teenage student of his ashram.

His counsel Kalu Ram Bhati said the District Parole Committee rejected his parole application a second time on the grounds that his release on parole could cause law and order issues.

"Asaram had moved an application seeking 20 days' parole but the committee rejected it citing a negative report from the police," he said.

Bhati in court argued that Asaram had been serving the jail term for 11 years and even the Social Justice and Empowerment department had recommended parole for him.

"Moreover, his behaviour in this entire period in the jail has been satisfactory and he deserved parole owing to his old age and health," he argued.

Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi, however, sought time to file his reply, after which the division bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Rajendra Prakash Soni directed him to file his reply in two weeks.

