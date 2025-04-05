DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Ashtami Navratri: Devotees flock to Vaishno Devi temple

Ashtami Navratri: Devotees flock to Vaishno Devi temple

A huge rush of devotees was observed at Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple, too, in Jammu
article_Author
ANI
Katra (Jammu and Kashmir), Updated At : 10:28 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: ANI
Advertisement

As the Navratri festivities continue, devotees started arriving at Vaishno Devi Mandir in Jammu's Katra district on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami.

The devotees, including women and children, were seen getting ready to trek to the 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', wearing religious chunnis and headscarves.

A huge rush of devotees was observed at Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple, too, in Jammu.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur on Saturday morning to offer prayers and perform puja. He was seen interacting with children and people outside the temple.

Earlier in his message on Ashtami, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "May Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, the bestower of glory, happiness and prosperity, cover us all with her loving grace. I pray that all troubles will be removed by the grace of Mother and life will be happy."

Advertisement

A devotee said, "Today is Maha Ashtami, and devotees have come to offer prayers to Maa Pateshwari Devi."

On Maha Ashtami, the morning aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital. It was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital. Many devotees gathered to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple for Maha Ashtami Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" through rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two -- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper