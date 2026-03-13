DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Ashwani Kumar hails SC verdict on passive euthanasia

Ashwani Kumar hails SC verdict on passive euthanasia

Says ruling decisively affirms the individual’s right to end a state of vegetative existence

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representative purpose only.
Advertisement
Former Union Minister for Law and Justice and senior advocate Ashwani Kumar has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment in Harish Rana’s case permitting passive euthanasia, saying it “decisively affirms the individual’s right to end a state of vegetative existence, incompatible with the fundamental right to live and die with dignity”.In a statement on Thursday, Kumar said, “The compelling judgment, authored by Justices Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan, affirms the judicial obligation to implement its earlier edicts on the subject at a time when the court is being critiqued for not enforcing its own decisions.”
Advertisement

He said, “The qualitative distinction of this landmark judgment is that it is grounded in compassion, the non-negotiable right to dignity, is anchored in constitutional scholarship and the demands of justice in extraordinary circumstances. The judgment that lies 'in the intersection of love, loss, medicine and compassion' is a tribute to human sensitivity above and beyond the ordinary.”

Advertisement

Kumar said, “In prodding the government to fill the legal vacuum, the court has subserved the need for certainty in the law on a subject that concerns the core constitutional value. In correlating compassion, justice and dignity, the judges have eloquently vindicated their oath of office as custodians of the constitutional conscience.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts