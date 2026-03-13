Ashwani Kumar hails SC verdict on passive euthanasia

Advertisement

He said, “The qualitative distinction of this landmark judgment is that it is grounded in compassion, the non-negotiable right to dignity, is anchored in constitutional scholarship and the demands of justice in extraordinary circumstances. The judgment that lies 'in the intersection of love, loss, medicine and compassion' is a tribute to human sensitivity above and beyond the ordinary.”

Kumar said, “In prodding the government to fill the legal vacuum, the court has subserved the need for certainty in the law on a subject that concerns the core constitutional value. In correlating compassion, justice and dignity, the judges have eloquently vindicated their oath of office as custodians of the constitutional conscience.”