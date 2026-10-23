DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights indigenous tunnel-boring technology for Himalayan projects

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights indigenous tunnel-boring technology for Himalayan projects

India aims to develop tunnel-boring machines with diameters exceeding 16 metres

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vaishnaw said TBMs were critical for excavating tunnels through difficult geological formations. File Photo
Advertisement

India is stepping up its bid for self-reliance in mega tunnelling technology, setting its sights on building Tunnel-Boring Machines (TBMs) exceeding 16 metres in diameter to meet the demands of major infrastructure projects. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has highlighted the country's growing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, that could prove crucial for projects such as the 125-km Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line, nearly 83 per cent of whose alignment cuts through the Himalayan terrain underground.

Vaishnaw said TBMs were critical for excavating tunnels through difficult geological formations and building underground infrastructure where conventional construction methods could be challenging. While India had previously relied on imported machines, it was now manufacturing TBMs with diameters of 8 metres and 15 metres and preparing to develop machines exceeding 16 metres in diameter.

Advertisement

With manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and expanding technical expertise, the Railway Minister said, India is working towards building a domestic TBM ecosystem encompassing design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance. The initiative aligns with the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of strengthening indigenous manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign technology for strategically important infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

He said the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project is among the major infrastructure initiatives requiring advanced tunnelling technology. Spanning approximately 125 km and featuring 12 stations, the line is designed to improve connectivity to Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region and facilitate access to pilgrimage destinations, including Kedarnath and Badrinath. It is also expected to generate employment and improve transport access to strategically important border regions.

Around 83 per cent of the railway alignment passes through tunnels, highlighting the scale of the engineering challenge. The project comprises 28 tunnels, including main and escape tunnels, along with 57 major and minor bridges, Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

According to project details, land acquisition has been completed, and TBMs have been deployed for tunnelling work through the difficult Himalayan terrain.

Construction has progressed across several sections. The approximately 5-km Virbhadra–Yog Nagari section was completed in 2020. Breakthroughs have been achieved in 13 of the 16 main tunnels and 10 of the 12 escape tunnels. Bridge infrastructure has also advanced, with eight major and 30 minor bridges completed.

Despite the progress, construction in the Himalayas remains challenging because of the region’s complex geology and difficult terrain. The extensive use of tunnels and bridges makes specialised equipment, technical expertise and careful execution essential to the project's completion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts