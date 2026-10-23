Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights indigenous tunnel-boring technology for Himalayan projects

India is stepping up its bid for self-reliance in mega tunnelling technology, setting its sights on building Tunnel-Boring Machines (TBMs) exceeding 16 metres in diameter to meet the demands of major infrastructure projects. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has highlighted the country's growing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, that could prove crucial for projects such as the 125-km Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line, nearly 83 per cent of whose alignment cuts through the Himalayan terrain underground.

Vaishnaw said TBMs were critical for excavating tunnels through difficult geological formations and building underground infrastructure where conventional construction methods could be challenging. While India had previously relied on imported machines, it was now manufacturing TBMs with diameters of 8 metres and 15 metres and preparing to develop machines exceeding 16 metres in diameter.

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With manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and expanding technical expertise, the Railway Minister said, India is working towards building a domestic TBM ecosystem encompassing design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance. The initiative aligns with the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of strengthening indigenous manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign technology for strategically important infrastructure projects.

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He said the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project is among the major infrastructure initiatives requiring advanced tunnelling technology. Spanning approximately 125 km and featuring 12 stations, the line is designed to improve connectivity to Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region and facilitate access to pilgrimage destinations, including Kedarnath and Badrinath. It is also expected to generate employment and improve transport access to strategically important border regions.

Around 83 per cent of the railway alignment passes through tunnels, highlighting the scale of the engineering challenge. The project comprises 28 tunnels, including main and escape tunnels, along with 57 major and minor bridges, Vaishnaw said.

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According to project details, land acquisition has been completed, and TBMs have been deployed for tunnelling work through the difficult Himalayan terrain.

Construction has progressed across several sections. The approximately 5-km Virbhadra–Yog Nagari section was completed in 2020. Breakthroughs have been achieved in 13 of the 16 main tunnels and 10 of the 12 escape tunnels. Bridge infrastructure has also advanced, with eight major and 30 minor bridges completed.

Despite the progress, construction in the Himalayas remains challenging because of the region’s complex geology and difficult terrain. The extensive use of tunnels and bridges makes specialised equipment, technical expertise and careful execution essential to the project's completion.