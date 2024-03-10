Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils body structure of Vande Bharat sleeper variant

PTI

Bengaluru, March 9

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday unveiled the body structure of Vande Bharat’s sleeper coaches at a Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility here.

The BEML comes under the Ministry of Defence and manufactures products for various sectors such as defence, aerospace, mining, construction, rail and metro among others. It has also got orders to make 10 trainsets of (160 coaches) Vande Bharat Sleeper.

Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat train has three versions — chair car, sleeper and metro. While the chair car version has already been launched and is very popular, the first car body of Vande sleeper is ready.

“Now, its furnishing work will happen. Manufacturing the body is the most difficult work. Today, we will discuss how to scale it up further,” Vaishnaw told mediapersons.

He added, “We will test the first trainset for five to six months and only after that it will be launched. Since the sleeper train is based on the same technology on which the chair car is working, it will offer similar benefits such as jerk-free, noiseless, quick acceleration and deceleration etc.”

The Railway Minister said special attention was being paid to passengers’ comfort.

“The foot area of the ladder to enter the train has been improved for passengers for easy entry. Toilets have new designs and air-conditioning has also better control. The seat cushion is better with new technology. Oxygen level will be maintained and 99.99 per cent virus will be eliminated,” he said.

According to him, the new-age train had better safety features when compared to the mail/express trains running currently.

“In other developed countries, the manufacturing cost of one coach with similar amenities comes around Rs 10 crore. However, the one Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach cost comes around Rs 8-9 crore because a lot of work has been happening in-house with our own manpower and technology,” Vaishnaw said.

BEML CMD Shri Shantanu Roy said, “We are delighted to be a part of creating this milestone that will facilitate comfort and world-class facilities while minimising travel time. Our production is operating at full capacity, and the entire manufacturing and assembly process is undertaken at BEML, emphasising our commitment to quality and precision by specialised team of engineers and staff.”

According to a press statement from the BEML, these sleeper trains set a new benchmark in passenger comfort and convenience, offering world-class facilities and best-in-class interiors.

