ASI monuments, tribal land can’t be Waqf’s: New Bill

Two insertions in the new Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 provide for prevention of ASI-protected monuments and Schedule 5 and 6 lands belonging to tribals from declaration as Waqf lands.

One government amendment says any declaration or notification issued under this Act or under any previous Act in respect of Waqf properties shall be void, if such property was a protected monument or protected area under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904 or the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, at the time of such declaration or notification. This means ASI-protected monuments have now been excluded from Waqf’s ambit. The new Bill also says notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other law for the time being in force, no land belonging to members of STs under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule or the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution shall be declared or deemed to be Waqf property.