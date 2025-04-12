DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Asian Games silver medallist athlete Kartik Kumar suspended for doping

Asian Games silver medallist athlete Kartik Kumar suspended for doping

His samples were tested in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City laboratories, revealing the presence of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, and high levels of testosterone
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
(L) Asian Games silver medallist athlete Kartik Kumar. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a cocktail of banned substances. Kartik, who trains in Colorado Springs with coach Scott Simmons, underwent out-of-competition testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in February and March. His samples were tested in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City laboratories, revealing the presence of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, and high levels of testosterone.

Kartik has returned to India after receiving the provisional suspension. It’s unclear whether he’ll request a ‘B’ sample test. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed Kartik’s suspension and stated that action will be taken according to AFI rules and protocols, said AFI spokesperson and former president Adille Sumariwalla on Saturday.

At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Kartik won a silver medal in the men’s 10,000-m race, while Gulveer Singh bagged the bronze medal. These were the Asian Games medals for India since Gulab Chand’s bronze medal finish at the 1998 edition of the Games in Bangkok.

Advertisement

This incident follows a string of doping cases among Indian athletes, including sprinters Himani Chandel, and long-distance runners Archana Jadhav, Pradhan Kirulkar, and Vivek More. Javelin thrower Manu DP was also provisionally suspended before the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper