ASP, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma 

ASP, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma 

The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday
PTI
Sukma, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
A senior police official and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Giripunje and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.

The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, he said.

The ASP, some other police officials and personnel also suffered injuries in the blast, the official said.

All the injured personnel were shifted to Konta hospital where the ASP's condition was reported to be critical, he said.

Efforts were on to shift the ASP to another hospital, he added.

